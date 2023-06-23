Maintaining healthy liver is crucial for overall well-being

CHENNAI: The liver carries out a number of vital tasks relating to immunity, metabolism, digestion, and the storage of nutrients in the body. If good care is not taken, the liver can easily get damaged. Maintaining a healthy liver is crucial to our overall well-being. Our liver plays a vital role in our body’s functioning, including detoxifying the blood, regulating hormones, and metabolizing drugs. However, due to unhealthy lifestyle habits and poor dietary choices, our liver’s health can be compromised.

Eat healthy diet

A healthy diet is essential for maintaining a healthy liver. Incorporate foods that are high in fibre, such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, and avoid processed and fatty foods. A diet rich in antioxidants, such as vitamin C and E, can also help protect the liver from damage. Some foods that are particularly good for the liver include leafy greens, cruciferous vegetables such as Broccoli, cauliflower, and Brussels sprouts, berries and nuts and seeds.

Exercise regularly

Exercise is essential for maintaining a healthy liver. Regular exercise helps improve blood flow, which helps the liver function properly. Exercise also helps reduce insulin resistance, which can lead to fatty liver disease. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise per day, such as brisk walking, jogging, or cycling.

Limit alcohol consumption

Excessive alcohol consumption can lead to liver damage and cirrhosis. If you choose to drink alcohol, do so in moderation. Women should have no more than one drink per day, and men should have no more than two drinks per day. It’s also important to give your liver time to recover between drinking sessions.

Avoid exposure to toxins

Exposure to toxins, such as chemicals and pollutants, can damage the liver. To reduce your exposure to toxins, use natural cleaning products. Wear protective gear when working with chemicals, avoid smoking and second-hand smoke and drink clean water.

Get vaccinated

Viral infections, such as hepatitis A, B, and C, can cause liver damage. Getting vaccinated against these viruses can help protect your liver from damage.