International Mind-Body Wellness Day: Ideas to enhance your well-being

NEW DELHI: International Mind-Body Wellness Day is celebrated every year on January 3. It is a wonderful opportunity to recommit to loving and caring for both your mind and body. Here are some ideas to help you celebrate and enhance your well-being on this special day.

Morning routine Start your day with a mindfulness practice. This could include meditation, deep breathing exercises, or a few moments of quiet reflection.

Mindful eating Nourish your body with nutritious food. Eating slowly and savouring your meal will help you digest better and have a more enjoyable dining experience.

Digital Detox Set aside a few hours for a digital detox. Turn off your electronic devices, unplug from social media, and devote your time to activities that encourage relaxation and connection with yourself and others.

Quality sleep Make a good night's sleep a priority. Create a peaceful nighttime ritual, maintain a pleasant sleeping environment, and aim for the appropriate number of hours of sleep to benefit both mental and physical health.