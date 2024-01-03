International Mind-Body Wellness Day: Ideas to enhance your well-being

NEW DELHI: International Mind-Body Wellness Day is celebrated every year on January 3. It is a wonderful opportunity to recommit to loving and caring for both your mind and body. Here are some ideas to help you celebrate and enhance your well-being on this special day.
Morning routine
Start your day with a mindfulness practice. This could include meditation, deep breathing exercises, or a few moments of quiet reflection.
Mindful eating
Nourish your body with nutritious food. Eating slowly and savouring your meal will help you digest better and have a more enjoyable dining experience.
Digital Detox
Set aside a few hours for a digital detox. Turn off your electronic devices, unplug from social media, and devote your time to activities that encourage relaxation and connection with yourself and others.
Quality sleep
Make a good night's sleep a priority. Create a peaceful nighttime ritual, maintain a pleasant sleeping environment, and aim for the appropriate number of hours of sleep to benefit both mental and physical health.
Stay hydrated
Drink plenty of water throughout the day. Staying hydrated is important for your mind and body. Consider using herbal teas or infused water to add flavour and health advantages.