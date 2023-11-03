How to keep your diet healthy during festivity

NEW DELHI: Festivals are around, and no festival would be complete without magnificent cuisine and delights. However, festive culinary indulgences are not without consequences. So, here we are, providing you diet suggestions and advice on how to enjoy your favourite meals you crave throughout the year, all without feeling guilty or concerned about your health.

Make sweets at home

Indian festivals would be incomplete without sweets. Everyone has a favourite treat to which they look forward. The problem is that most Mithais, or sweets, are made in stores and are high in sugar, fat, refined wheat, and colour. This year, instead of buying them outside, prepare them at home.

Choose healthy snacks

Healthy snacks in between meals help you stay full and energetic while decreasing cravings. Snacks can increase the total number of calories consumed. Replace unhealthy snacks with healthier options that are lower in fat, sugar, and salt.

Pick healthier alternatives

If you follow a balanced diet, you don't have to give up your favourite foods and desserts. All that is required is a minor change. For example, instead of sugar, use honey or jaggery. Replace the unhealthy maida in your recipe with whole wheat or ragi flour or rice kheer with jaggery.

Never miss a meal

If you skip meals, you will either overeat at the following meal or create a need for fatty, sugary foods. This is hardly the ideal situation for celebrating the holiday season while remaining active and healthy. You can begin your day with a nutritious breakfast. A high-protein, high-fiber breakfast sets the tone for a day of good eating.

Eat a salad with each meal

A fresh vegetable salad can help you balance your calorie intake, stop overeating, and boost feelings of fullness. Fresh fruits and vegetables in a salad are an excellent source of fibre and essential nutrients.