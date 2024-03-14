Genomics company “Genes and Caffeine” test

CHENNAI: Xcode Life, one of India’s leading personal genomics companies, has announced the launch of its new “Genes and Caffeine” test. This test has been designed keeping in mind that each person’s relationship with coffee is unique. It's a deep dive into the world of caffeine beyond the usual "one-size-fits-all" advice, providing insights into how one’s genes influence one’s bodily reaction to caffeine.

The company offers India’s most comprehensive Gene Nutrition test covering nearly 50 aspects of nutrition. As part of its focus on Nutrigenomics, Xcode studies how food interacts with and affects gene expression and health and how one’s genes affect the way one’s body responds to food. The “Genes and Caffeine” report is the latest addition.

The Genes and Caffeine Report meticulously analyzes a person’s genetic predispositions towards caffeine sensitivity, metabolism speed, and the likelihood of experiencing various health effects such as insomnia, anxiety, and hypertension. It also studies how caffeine influences a person’s physical performance and appetite. It's a revelation for anyone who has ever wondered why they can't sleep after a late coffee or feel more jittery than energized after a cup.

This caffeine genetic test is suitable for everyone from avid coffee drinkers to health-conscious individuals who are looking to optimize their physical performance and wellness. The report comes with personalized recommendations based on one’s unique DNA, which they can use to adjust their caffeine intake to improve sleep, manage anxiety, and enhance performance. This test will be an essential tool for anyone looking to make informed decisions about their diet and lifestyle.

Speaking on the launch, R Narayanan, CEO, of Xcode Life, said, “In a nation where coffee is a staple for over half the population, Xcode Life's Genes and Caffeine Report emerges as a pioneer, offering not just insights but a roadmap to better health tailored specifically to an individual’s genetic makeup. Our report transforms our clients’ understanding of how a simple daily habit like coffee consumption can be optimized for their health based on the intricate details of their DNA. We believe this report is an investment in one’s health, providing one with the knowledge to make choices that align with the body's genetic predispositions.”

The Genes and Caffeine test requires a preliminary DNA test.