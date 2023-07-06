Fluctuations in cholesterol, triglycerides levels may up dementia risk

NEW YORK: Older people who have fluctuating levels of cholesterol and triglycerides may have a higher risk of Alzheimer's disease and related dementias compared to people who have steady levels, according to a new research.

People with highest variation in total cholesterol showed a 19 per cent increased risk of dementia and those with high variation in triglycerides showed a 23 per cent increased risk.

Researchers, however, did not find a link between variations in low-density lipoproteins (LDL) also called the "bad" cholesterol and high-density lipoproteins (HDL) known as "good" cholesterol and an increased risk of dementia. While the study found a link, it does not prove that fluctuating levels of cholesterol and triglycerides cause dementia, said researchers in the study, published in the journal Neurology.

"Prevention strategies for Alzheimer's and related dementias are urgently needed," said Suzette J. Bielinski, from the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, US.

"Routine screenings for cholesterol and triglyceride levels are commonly done as part of standard medical care. Fluctuations in these results over time could potentially help us identify who is at greater risk for dementia, help us understand mechanisms for the development of dementia and ultimately determine whether levelling out these fluctuations could play a role in reducing dementia risk," Bielinski said.

Researchers used health care data to identify 11,571 people age 60 or older who did not have a prior diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease or dementia. They looked at participants' measurements of total cholesterol, triglycerides, LDL and HDL on at least three different days in the five years before the start of the study.

"It remains unclear why and how fluctuating levels of cholesterol and triglycerides are related to the risk of Alzheimer's disease," said Bielinski.

"Further studies looking at the changes over time for this relationship are needed in order to confirm our results and potentially consider preventative strategies."

A limitation of the study was researchers looked at Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias as a whole and did not differentiate between the types of dementia.