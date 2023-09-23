Five benefits of including cucumber in your diet

NEW DELHI: When it comes to a healthy diet, the mind nearly always thinks of a bowl of salad. Salads are rich with all of the important nutrients that your body needs. Cucumber is among the ideal components of salads. This is because it has numerous health benefits. It is high in water and low in calories. Cucumber is also high in nutritional value. It is high in vitamins and minerals. Cucumbers may help reduce blood sugar, avoid constipation, and aid in weight loss.Let us look at some of the health benefits of cucumber.

Stay hydrated

Water is regarded as a vital life-giving fluid for your body. Cucumber restores lost water in your body, keeping you fully hydrated. Cucumber is known to hydrate twice as much as water because of the minerals and vitamins it contains.

Prevents constipation

Cucumber is a good source of fibre, which helps your body work efficiently. Cucumbers' combination of fibre and water avoids constipation and helps improve intestinal regularity.

Good for skin

Cucumbers are frequently used in skincare because they are incredibly calming to the skin. Cucumbers help to maintain healthy, glowing skin that is free of blemishes, wrinkles and lines. Cucumbers can also be used topically to brighten and rejuvenate the skin.

Prevents chronic inflammation

Cucumber's water content and Vitamin C concentration can prevent the spread of damaged cells in your body, saving you from a variety of chronic inflammatory illnesses, including heart disease. Cucumber antioxidants combat inflammation by increasing your body's immune system.

Controls puffiness of eyes

Cucumbers can provide quick relief from eye puffiness. Cucumber's ascorbic acid and caffeic acid reduce water retention, reducing swelling and puffiness around the eyes. Cucumber can help to minimise eye puffiness.