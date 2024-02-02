Expert talk: Diabetes, CKD have complex relationship

CHENNAI: Diabetes and Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) are conditions that often coexist and have a complex relationship. Proper management and treatment strategies are crucial to prevent complications and improve the quality of life for individuals affected by both conditions.

Lifestyle changes play a fundamental role in managing both diabetes and CKD. A balanced diet with a controlled intake of carbohydrates, proteins, and fats is crucial. Regular physical activity helps in managing blood sugar levels and maintaining overall health. The exercise regimen should be tailored to an individual’s condition.

Regular monitoring of blood sugar levels is essential for individuals with diabetes. This helps in adjusting medication, diet, and lifestyle as needed to maintain stable glucose levels. Controlling blood pressure is critical in managing both diabetes and CKD. Maintaining optimal blood pressure levels can help slow the progression of kidney damage. Lifestyle changes, medication, and regular monitoring are crucial in achieving this goal.

Scheduled visits to healthcare providers are necessary to monitor both diabetes and CKD. These visits help in evaluating kidney function, blood sugar levels, and overall health status. For individuals with CKD, adhering to a kidney-friendly diet is essential. This often involves limiting protein intake, monitoring phosphorus and potassium levels, and managing fluid intake.

Smoking and excessive alcohol consumption can exacerbate both diabetes and CKD. Quitting smoking and moderating alcohol intake are essential for overall health. In more advanced cases of CKD, treatments like dialysis or kidney transplantation might be necessary. These options are considered when kidney function declines significantly.