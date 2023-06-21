Exclusive retreats for Mindfulness and Yoga

NEW DELHI: Yoga is much more than just body bending and twisting, it has the potential to help you discover your true self.

India, the country where this beautiful practise originated, is brimming with exquisite yoga retreats where you can study and engage in yoga. Some of the most exclusive ones include :

Amanbagh, Rajasthan, India

Yoga and Mindfulness Retreat

With its ancient forts and tiger-inhabited wilds, Rajasthan is renowned for its beauty, nowhere more concentrated than in the Aravalli Hills in the garden oasis that is Amanbagh. Once the staging area for royal tiger hunts, today the rose-hued cupolas and vaulted entrances of the resort's Mughal-inspired structures soar from the greenery � utterly peaceful and consummately private.

Since its inception in ancient India, yoga has been adopted globally as a transformative pathway to a stronger body and a calmer mind. Here in the practice's motherland, Amanbagh's bespoke programme of movement and meditation is designed to offer those new to yoga a comprehensive introduction, and to enhance the practice and understanding of more experienced yogis.

The Immersion begins with an in-depth consultation with Amanbagh's resident Ayurvedic physician to determine individual health goals, identify internal obstacles, and develop a balanced daily practice itinerary. Over a minimum of four nights, private movement and meditation classes are supported by a personally optimised nutrition plan based on the sattvic diet, focusing on fresh, organic foods rich in prana, or life force.

Check out: https://www.aman.com/resorts/amanbagh/wellness/immersions/yoga-mindfulness

Soneva Soul, Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani, Maldives

Mindful Movement

Soneva Soul is a new, transformative wellness concept that blends thousands of years of ancient healing wisdom with the latest science and innovation. Guided by the principle of 'lifestyle evolution', the experienced therapists, medical experts and wellness specialists create personalised wellness experiences that empower you to realise your utmost potential, achieve your long-term wellness goals and reconnect your mind, body and soul.

Relax and unwind in the serenity of Soneva Soul, spanning two wellness complexes at Soneva Jani -- the original over-water Spa and our new Island Spa. Indulge in transformative wellness experiences, from our yoga pavilion and meditation platform commanding panoramic views across the turquoise lagoon, to our open-air treatment rooms bathed in the soothing soundtrack of ocean waves. Relax and unwind with indulgent rituals at the Over-water Spa, or explore raised walkways that wind their way through the treetops at the Island Spa, with relaxation areas, consultation rooms, and suites dedicated to state-of-the-art integrative medicine therapies and functional fitness. A yoga pavilion and meditation platform sit high above the treeline, commanding panoramic views across the sparkling turquoise lagoon, while open-air treatment rooms are bathed in the soothing natural soundtrack of ocean waves or the gentle sea breeze rustling through the leaves.

Start each day with a salute to the rising sun with group or one-to-one yoga and meditation sessions on the soft white sands. Re-align your wellness goals with your lifestyle through the help and support of our resident experts, alongside visiting wellness specialists and healers from around the globe. Throughout the year, we also welcome a line-up of leading names from the world of sport and fitness through the Soneva Stars programme, from legendary tennis and football players to champion free divers.

Check out: https://soneva.com/soneva-soul/

SwaSwara, A yoga retreat at Gokarna beach, Gokarna

Inspired by the first sound of creation, OM, the resort in Gokarna on Om Beach is a perfect setting to enable one to hear the �voice of the inner self'. SwaSwara in Gokarna, India, offers healing holidays that connect the body, mind and soul through yoga & ayurveda. Set in wilderness on the shoreline of the Konkan Coast, SwaSwara is cast in the colours of the earth and its form and spirit celebrates simplicity and purity, in keeping with our ethos of a well-being holiday. SwaSwara is a sanctuary for your Prakruti or the innermost nature of an individual - that special blend of qualities and features that grant it uniqueness! Its goal is to offer a time away from all the clutter in your life and transport you into a nurturing space that is calming, renewing and exhilarating for you and your loved ones.

At SwaSwara there are classical Yoga and Meditation sessions mediated by qualified practitioners. The Yoga offered at SwaSwara is Hatha Yoga and it is a form that focuses on physical suppleness and flexibility. It maintains that the basis for spiritual well-being lies in strengthening the body, which in turn benefits the mind. While food, Yoga and art take care of the body and mind. We have included Meditation to address the inner self and complete the unity. The guided Meditation practices at SwaSwara instill serenity and peace in you, which in turn makes it easy for the body and mind to converge in a spirit of harmony and total wellbeing.

More information: https://www.cghearth.com/wellbeing.aspx?id=4&title=SwaSwara

Prakriti Shakti, Panchalimedu Hills, Kerala

Prakriti Shakti was started in 2018, which offers naturopathy healthcare, another system of holistic healing with roots in indigenous wisdom.

Yoga and Naturopathy complement each other as a holistic healthcare system, they enhance each other's healing capabilities. Every day during the morning Yoga therapy session, ailments related to the respiratory system, reproductive organs, metabolism, joint health etc. are addressed. Based on your treatment plan, the doctors create a personalised schedule that includes a combination of Asanas, Kriyas and meditation.

Yoga Therapy -- https://www.prakritishakti.com/yoga-therapy/