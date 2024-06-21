Early management of gestational diabetes key to healthier pregnancies, study reveals

NEW DELHI: Managing gestational diabetes in the earlier stages of pregnancy could help prevent complications and improve delivery outcomes, according to researchers.

A new study published in The Lancet has shown that among the most common pregnancy complications, gestational diabetes cases are on the rise, becoming more complex due to increasing obesity rates.

The condition, typically tested for and treated in the later stages of pregnancy, affects one in about seven pregnancies globally and can lead to severe complications if left untreated. These include high blood pressure, an increased risk of caesarean sections, mental health conditions, and infant delivery complications.