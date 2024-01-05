DT Heath: Positive mindset can guard against diseases

CHENNAI: Mind, body, and medicine can delay the onset of many of the communicable and non-communicable diseases including diabetes and hypertension said Dr G Sivaraman, Managing Director and Chief Siddha Physician, Arogya Healthcare, Chennai while speaking at the international Mind Body and Wellness Day event at Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Wednesday.

Positive vibes through a positive mindset, yoga, music, food, and social life can bring about behavioural changes that can delay and mitigate the drastic effects of diseases. Our current mental health problems are accentuated by social media and peer pressures, insecurities in jobs, cultural clutches, and conspiracy in all walks of our lives, he added.

Speaking on the occasion Dr K Balaji Singh, Dean of Medical College said that most of the MBBS students in their electives take mind-body medicine as their elective and show great interest in their internships reflecting the popularity of this field.

As part of the event, musical sessions and pottery workshops were held. The event was jointly organised by the departments of mind-body medicine and lifestyle science, psychiatry, and clinical psychology.