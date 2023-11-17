DT Health: Obesity & diabetes are silent threats to reproductive health

CHENNAI: Obesity and Diabetes are seen as rising epidemics that are affecting millions and are known to cause hormonal disruptions. However, it is important to note that obesity and diabetes often coexist, which can compound the negative effects on fertility. Though the progression of obesity, diabetes, and infertility can vary among individuals, there is not always a specific linear order of impact.

Doctors say that lifestyle changes including weight management, dietary improvements, and increased physical activity, can help mitigate the impact of both conditions on fertility. However, these conditions often have interconnected relationships, and one can influence the development or exacerbation of the others.

Dr Ajantha Boopathy, consultant fertility physician, Nova IVF Fertility, says that, obesity occurs first in many cases by an excessive accumulation of body fat. Some of the common causes of obesity include an unhealthy diet due to consumption of excessive calories, sugar, and processed food, lack of physical activity, Genetic predisposition, and emotional factors including stress and psychological factors.

She added that obesity is considered a prime risk factor for the development of Type 2 diabetes which is most often associated with insulin resistance. Insulin resistance, genetics, and unhealthy lifestyle are some of the major contributing factors causing Type 2 diabetes. The effects of obesity and diabetes on fertility can be severe in both men and women with the timing of impact can be variable.

It requires maintenance of healthy weight, focusing on a balanced diet with limiting intake of processed foods, sugary beverages, and excessive amounts of high-calorie, low-nutrient foods, staying physically active by engaging in regular exercise for at least 150 minutes per week and avoiding toxic intakes can prevent negative health impact and support overall health.