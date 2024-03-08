DT Health: Adult vax campaign to mark Women’s Day

CHENNAI: Capstone, a multi-speciality clinic providing comprehensive outpatient health and dental care entwined with empathy and a personal touch, will be celebrating International Women’s Day with an adult vaccination campaign, “Strong Women, Stronger Immunity”.

The campaign will be inaugurated by the Chief Guest, Bharathi Baskar, prominent Tamil Orator and Writer, in the presence of Dr Aruna Mohan, the Co-founder & CEO of the clinic. The main objective of this campaign is to raise awareness about the utmost importance of administering adult vaccines, particularly the Shingrix vaccine, and how it can save one from years of pain and health complications.

The awareness level on adult vaccination is alarmingly low except for a couple of vaccines like the Tetanus Toxoid (TT) shot post injuries and the vaccine for Hepatitis B.

Commenting on the new adult vaccination campaign, Dr Aruna Mohan, said, “Through this adult vaccination campaign, we hope to educate the general public, especially women, about the importance of adult vaccines, specifically a viral infection like Shingles- typically affecting people over 50 years of age -- that causes a painful rash with blisters which could lead to several serious complications.”