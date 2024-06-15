5 yoga asanas to reduce risk of stroke

NEW DELHI: Yoga is not only good for your body and mind but also helps to lower the chance of having a stroke.

Here are five easy yoga poses that can improve blood flow, lower blood pressure, and keep your heart healthy.

Mountain Pose (Tadasana) It helps improve posture and blood flow while reducing stress. To do this pose, stand with your feet together and arms at your sides. Raise your arms above your head and stretch upward. Hold for a few breaths, then relax. This pose helps improve your overall posture and circulation, making your body feel more aligned and reducing stress. Source: Pexels

Tree Pose (Vrikshasana) It improves balance and stability and promotes calmness. To practice this pose, stand on one leg and place the sole of your other foot on your inner thigh. Bring your hands together in a prayer position at your chest. Hold for a few breaths, then switch legs. This pose strengthens your legs and core, helps with balance, and can make you feel more centered and calm. Source: Pexels

Triangle Pose (Trikonasana) Stretches the body, improves blood flow, and strengthens the legs. To do this pose, stand with your feet wide apart. Extend your arms parallel to the floor. Reach one hand down to your ankle and extend the other arm upward. Hold for a few breaths, then switch sides. This pose stretches your sides, hips, and legs, improving flexibility and circulation. Source: Pexels

Bridge Pose (Setu Bandhasana) Strengthens the back and improves circulation. To practice this pose, lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Lift your hips towards the ceiling. Hold for a few breaths, then lower your hips. This pose helps strengthen your back muscles and enhances blood flow to your heart and brain. Source: Pexels