5 easy steps to curb your unhealthy food cravings

NEW DELHI: Food cravings can be a real challenge for those trying to eat healthily. They’re strong desires for certain foods, often junk foods high in sugar, and can make it hard to stick to a healthy diet. Hence, here are five easy tips to help you avoid or reduce unhealthy food and sugar cravings.

Stay Hydrated Sometimes thirst can be mistaken for hunger. If you suddenly crave a specific food, try drinking water first. You might find the craving disappears because you were just thirsty. Plus, staying hydrated has many health benefits, including curbing appetite and aiding weight loss.

Have more Protein Eating more protein can help you feel full and satisfied, reducing cravings and preventing overeating. Research shows that a high-protein breakfast can significantly reduce cravings, especially in overweight individuals. Increasing protein intake to 25% of calories can also reduce cravings by 60% and nighttime snacking by 50%.

Avoid cravings When a craving hits, try to distract yourself by doing something else, like taking a walk or a shower. Changing your surroundings and thoughts can help curb the craving. Chewing gum may also help reduce appetite and cravings, according to some studies.

Prioritize Sleep Lack of sleep can disrupt your appetite-regulating hormones, leading to stronger cravings and poor appetite control. Studies show that sleep-deprived individuals are more likely to become obese. Ensuring you get enough sleep can be one of the most effective ways to prevent cravings.