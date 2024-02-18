Must-try oat recipes

NEW DELHI: Oats are a versatile and nutritious ingredient that can be used in various recipes. Here are some healthy and delicious oat dishes that you can enjoy.

Oat smoothie bowl Blend rolled oats with frozen berries, Greek yoghurt, and a splash of almond milk. Pour into a bowl and top with fresh berries, nuts, and a drizzle of honey.

Vegetable oats Stir-fry mixed vegetables in a wok and toss in cooked oats for a healthy and hearty stir-fry.

Oat wrap Fill a whole-grain wrap with cooked oats, sauteed spinach, cherry tomatoes, and feta cheese.

Oat and chia seed pudding Combine rolled oats with chia seeds, almond milk, fruits and a touch of vanilla cream. Let it sit in the refrigerator overnight, and top with fresh fruit in the morning.