Just plog it, Chennai!

CHENNAI: Aren't we all up for a workout trend every now and then? Plogging in Chennai can’t really be termed a new fad so to speak, but there still are many who are unaware of this amalgam of fitness and sustainability.

Plogging that originated in Sweden has now been embraced globally, with its imprints etched back to the year 2019 in Chennai. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen kick-starting his second day of his stay in the city, by cleaning up the Mamallapuram beach while jogging. Chennai also saw its very first plogging party in the same year hosted by Jacob Cherian, a digital entrepreneur.

Well, plogging is officially back, and this time, it is here to stay. Shanthni Mahalingam is a 33-year-old educator, who also happens to be the founder of Chennai Ploggers. You heard that right! The city now officially has its very own plogging community.

Chennai Ploggers started as a community initiative this year, with its sole purpose of promoting good health and environmental sustainability simultaneously. “The concept is simple. While you jog or walk, you pick up litter along the way. It combines the benefits of physical activity with a tangible impact on our surroundings,” Shanthni says.









The community began organising regular plogging drives across Chennai to not only clean up the streets, but also to amplify awareness about waste management and environmental responsibility. Shanthni adds, “Our ‘why’ is driven by the belief that small actions can lead to

significant change, and our city deserves a cleaner, greener future.”

When plogging was introduced in 2019, it did not have the community momentum or

visibility it needed to really take off. “I think it’s not so much that plogging couldn’t pick up back then, but rather that the timing wasn’t quite right. Social media at the time wasn’t as focused on amplifying local movements as it is today,” she explains.













When Chennai Ploggers was established, Shanthni made a conscious effort to use platforms like Instagram and WhatsApp to share their journey, the positive impacts of their actions, and bring all the passionate fitness volunteers together.

The team also received incredible support from other plogging communities, particularly Pune Ploggers, who were a huge inspiration. She highlights, “They shared their experiences, helped us with best practices, and showed us how impactful local plogging initiatives can be when the community is fully engaged. Their success helped us envision the possibility of Chennai Ploggers.”

The community has seen an influx of volunteers from various walks of life—students, working professionals, and even families who are keen to involve their children.

“While the volunteer support has been encouraging, working on building partnerships with local organisations and the government is our key course of action. We are hoping to engage more external stakeholders in the future to scale our impact across different parts of the city,” elucidates Shanthni.

With two progressive plogging drives, Chennai Ploggers will have its third plogging drive this month.

“This time on, we are focusing on expanding the geographical area we cover,” she states. Chennai Ploggers have mapped out a route through both residential and commercial areas. This will help raise awareness among different segments of the population. Shanthni also adds that they are actively working on involving local schools, so that young minds can experience plogging firsthand and carry the message forward.

With the support of 24 dedicated volunteers, the first plogging drive was a success which gathered an impressive 157 kilograms of waste in T Nagar. “Our second edition had 68 volunteers and we collected 247 kg worth of waste from Besant Nagar,” Shanthni says.

For the future, Shanthni aims to create a curriculum around environmental education and sustainability. She highlights, “We are looking to integrate plogging into regular activities for schools, colleges, and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.”

Beyond that, the community’s objective is to collaborate with the city’s municipal authorities to drive larger clean-up projects and waste management campaigns. “Long term, we see Chennai Ploggers evolving into a platform that drives city-wide change on multiple levels,” says Shanthni.

Join in for creating a sense of shared purpose with Chennai Ploggers with its third plogging drive which will take place on October 27 at Egmore, near Don Bosco School, from 6.30 am.