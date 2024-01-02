Hot chocolate recipes for deliciously cozy winter

Hot chocolate is a classic winter treat, and there are many delicious variations to try. Here are a few hot chocolate recipes to make your winter evenings cozy and delightful.
Hot chocolate affogato
Pour vanilla gelato into the mugs for serving. Over the ice cream, drizzle hot chocolate. Top with whipped cream and drizzle with chocolate syrup.
Hot chocolate fondue
In a fondue pot combine hot chocolate and chopped milk chocolate. Heat the mixture over low heat, stirring constantly until the chocolate is fully melted and smooth.
Hot Chocolate truffles
In a bowl, pour the heated cream over the chocolate. Stir for a minute, and let the mixture cool in the fridge until it solidifies. Form little amounts into balls the size of truffles by scooping them out.
Hot chocolate pancakes
Mix flour, sugar, baking soda, baking powder, and cocoa powder in a bowl. Combine the melted butter, milk, egg, and hot chocolate in a separate bowl. Mix the two until they are evenly distributed. Over medium heat, preheat a nonstick pan. For every pancake, pour 1/4 cup of batter. After cooking until done, turn.
Classic hot chocolate milk
In a small bowl, whisk together the cocoa powder and sugar. Heat the milk in a pan. Gradually whisk in the cocoa powder and sugar mixture, stirring continuously to avoid lumps. Pour the hot chocolate milk into mugs.