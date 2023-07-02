Netizens tickled pink to see Kili Paul performing 'Naa Ready'

CHENNAI: There are several yardsticks to measure the reach of a song. If you want to know if a song is a global hit, you will have to see if Kili Paul and his sister are performing it. With that being the case, we can safely say Leo's 'Naa Ready' is a global hit.

Content creator Kili Paul and his sister have performed the hook step of the song with enviable precision in lip-sync. The Tanzanian is popular for lip-syncing Bollywood songs like a native along with his sister.

The video was performed a few days ago but was recently shared by the music label Sony.

Ever since Kili Paul posted the video, Tamil people have flooded comments praising him and some Vijay fans revelled in the popularity their star enjoys globally.

Also Read: Actor Vijay, Team Leo face complaint over 'Naa Ready' song