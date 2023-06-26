Actor Vijay, Team Leo face complaint over 'Naa Ready' song

CHENNAI: Social activist Selvam has lodged an online complaint with the Chennai Police Commissioner's Office stating that the song 'Naa Ready' from the film 'Leo' promotes drug addiction and encourages rowdyism.

The petition has also requested that action be taken against actor Vijay under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj's much-awaited crazy project 'Leo' garnered a massive response across the country. The title of the movie was unveiled through a powerful video that presented Vijay in a rugged avatar.

Leo brings together Vijay and Trisha once again after a gap of 15 years. The film also boasts an ensemble star cast, including Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt, speculated to be the antagonist, alongside Arjun, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, Gautham Menon, Priya Anand, Mathew Thomas, choreographer-actor Sandy, and others in pivotal roles.

Leo, bankrolled by Seven Screen Studios' Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palaniswamy, is slated to hit the screens on Pooja holidays.