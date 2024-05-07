Auto driver’s reaction on receiving surprise from his passenger goes viral; internet reacts

CHENNAI: A video shared on Instagram which shows how a woman surprises the auto driver by presenting him with a new thermos water bottle.

The auto driver has been helping her commute since school days. She noticed that he had been using plastic water bottles to consume water which are harmful for his health, so she decided to give him a thermos water bottle instead.

The man’s look on his face was what became viral throughout the internet as there was immense joy throughout his face which was appreciated by everyone.

In this video, she is recording herself and the auto driver, while she sitting behind and he was driving the auto.

She zooms the camera to the water bottle he uses and later presents the gift to him; he unwraps the gift paper and gets surprised to see the new water bottle. He accepts the gift with a cheerful smile. Her act of kindness and heartwarming gesture has made this video spread rapidly over the internet rather than other content which exposes negativity.



The video has received over 9 Lakh views and over 96,000 likes on the social platform. She had also received a lot of comments which appreciated her gratifying gesture.

One read, “He will most probably give it to his kids. That’s how parents are. Good gesture by you.” Another user said, “This is so sweet.”

“His smile in the end says it all. Beautiful gesture.” wrote another user.