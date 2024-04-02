Watch the ball, hit the ball: Riyan Parag points out his 'goal' in IPL 2024

MUMBAI: Rajasthan Royals (RR) batting allrounder Riyan Parag pointed out his goal in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 and said that the aim is to "hit the ball". Parag played an unbeaten knock of 54 runs from 39 balls against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Monday. He smashed 5 fours and 3 sixes at a strike rate of 138.46. The 22-year-old got hold of the 'orange cap' in IPL 2024 after his blistering knock.

The Rajasthan-based franchise sealed a 6-wicket win over Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. While speaking at the post-match presentation, Parag accepted that he has not performed in the T20 tournament for the past three to four years. He added that this time he has been practising hard. "Nothing has changed, just that I have simplified things. Before I would think about things too much, this year the goal is simple, watch the ball, hit the ball. For 3-4 years I haven't performed well (in the IPL.) When the performances are not coming, you get back to the drawing board. I practised really hard, I have practised these kind of scenarios," Parag said.

Summarizing the match, ater winning the toss, RR opted to bowl first. Trent Boult (3/22) destroyed the MI top-order in the powerplay, reducing them to 20/4. A 56-run partnership between skipper Hardik Pandya (34 in 21 balls, with six fours) and Tilak Varma (32 in 29 balls, with two sixes) brought some order into the innings briefly before MI experienced a collapse again to end at 125/9 in 20 overs. Yuzvendra Chahal (3/11) and Nandre Burger (2/32) bowled well for RR and rocked the MI batting line-up with regular wickets, never giving them a chance to breathe.

In the run chase, RR lost openers Jos Buttler (13), Yashasvi Jaiswal (10) while skipper Sanju Samson could make only 12 in 10 balls. Reduced to 48/3, they were in a tricky situation. But Riyan Parag once again performed a brilliant rescue act, scoring 54* in 39 balls, with five fours and three sixes to take his side to a six-wicket win with 27 balls left. Akash Madhwal (3/20) was the pick of the bowlers for MI. Following the win, the Rajasthan-based franchise stand at the top place of the standings with six points at a net run rate of +1.249. On the other hand, Hardik Pandya's side are at the bottom of the table and are yet to score points.