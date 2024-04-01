Begin typing your search...

IPL 2024: Hattrick wins for RR; defeats MI by 6 wickets

Riyan Parag shines for RR, scoring 54 runs off 39 balls.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|1 April 2024 5:37 PM GMT
Riyan Parag (PTI)

CHENNAI: Mumbai Indians succumbed at home and was pushed to its third defeat in the ongoing season as Rajasthan Royals defeated Mumbai by 6 wickets.

Mumbai lost early wickets of Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir and Dewald Brevis who were sent back to the dugout for a duck and from thereon Mumbai never seemed to have a chance of making a comeback into the contest.

Captain Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma registered some solitary runs on the board that saw Mumbai crawl to a total of 125/9

In return, despite early wickets from the Mumbai pacers, Riyan Parag's 54 run knock helped Rajasthan cross the line with six wickets to spare.

IPLIPL 2024MI vs RRRR vs MIRajasthan Royals vs Mumbai IndiansMumbai Indians vs Rajasthan RoyalsRiyan ParagHardik Pandya
Online Desk

