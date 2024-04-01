IPL 2024: Hattrick wins for RR; defeats MI by 6 wickets

CHENNAI: Mumbai Indians succumbed at home and was pushed to its third defeat in the ongoing season as Rajasthan Royals defeated Mumbai by 6 wickets.

Mumbai lost early wickets of Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir and Dewald Brevis who were sent back to the dugout for a duck and from thereon Mumbai never seemed to have a chance of making a comeback into the contest.

Captain Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma registered some solitary runs on the board that saw Mumbai crawl to a total of 125/9

In return, despite early wickets from the Mumbai pacers, Riyan Parag's 54 run knock helped Rajasthan cross the line with six wickets to spare.