'If BJP and AIADMK had alliance, 35 LS seats could have been won': Tamilisai Soundararajan supports SP Velumani's opinion

CHENNAI: "Alliance is a political strategy. The DMK won by a split vote of opposition parties and the national high-command will decide on reviving the alliance with the AIADMK for 2026 Assembly elections," said BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Former Governor and senior BJP leader on Thursday opined that if the AIADMK and BJP had allied in the Lok Sabha elections, DMK's victory could have been thwarted in several seats. Echoing former AIADMK minister SP Velumani's comments, the former BJP state president said it is mathematically true that DMK would not have won so many seats if AIADMK had an alliance with BJP.

Addressing reporters at Saligramam after unveiling a public relations office here on Thursday, Tamilisai said Chief Minister MK Stalin should clamp down his IT wing employees.

"They (DMK IT wing) call me 'Parattai' again. It is original. I have never been told that I am beautiful. Criticism like this makes me angry, " she said, adding that the MPs, who were elected from Tamil Nadu this time are useless and If there is harmony with the government at the Centre, good will happen to the Tamil people, but Stalin has played petty politics and betrayed the people.



She also took a dig at Seeman and said it is not right for anti-national parties like Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi to grow.

When asked about the memes surfacing from BJP war room handles defaming her, Tamilisai said, "I will initiate strict disciplinary action as a former state president against the BJP war room/IT wing employees if they are found badmouthing about the party leaders on social media."

