OPS sided with AIADMK-baiter Annamalai, has no right to ask party cadre to unite: KP Munusamy

CHENNAI: Rejecting ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam's call to the cadre to unite and redeem the party, deputy general secretary KP Munusamy sought to remind him that he aligned with BJP's State unit chief K Annamalai, a bitter critic of the party and its leadership, and contested against AIADMK candidate in the recent general election.

The rebuke came after Panneerselvam issued an open call to party functionaries to unite and revive the party from the present crisis. The unity call came after the AIADMK received a drubbing in the Lok Sabha election, not only drawing a blank but even losing deposit in many seats.

"Let's redeem AIADMK through unity," OPS said in the statement, quoting party founder and matinee icon late MG Ramachandran's popular film song 'Naalai Namadhey', and added, "We should unite 1.5 crore cadre to achieve historic victory in the coming days."

The statement came a day after another ousted leader, VK Sasikala, asked the party members to unite and revive the outfit.

The party leadership, however, was not amused, understandably so because its candidates had to fight against OPS and TTV Dhinakaran at Ramanathapuram and Theni Lok Sabha seats, respectively, and also had to face the fury of voters from the Thevar community, the caste to which Sasikala, her nephew TTV and OPS belong to.

"OPS allied with Annamalai who criticised AIADMK leaders. He has no right to call the cadre to unite," said Munusamy.

Munusamy questioned the legitimacy of Panneerselvam's plea for unity, pointing out that he contested against Two-Leaves, the party symbol that the cadre revers.