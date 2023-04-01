Akshay Kumar uses his own meme for 'prank' video on All Fools Day

MUMBAI: Bollywood's Khiladi star Akshay Kumar is known for his prank and this time he took it a notch higher by using his own meme for a prank video on April Fool's Day.

Akshay took to Instagram to share a hilarious video of pranking his clothing brand FORCE IX's co-founder Manish Mandhana. However, what caught the eye was the ending of the clip, where he shared a glimpse of his character Bunty from the film 'Bhagam Bhag'.

The video, which seems to have been shot inside a studio, shows Akshay and the crew members of his clothing brand. In the clip, Akshay lifts up Mandhana with his arms, however, the impossible task is done by help, which the co-founder is not aware of.