Bomman, Bellie get a shoutout from pilot on a flight

NEW DELHI: Bomman and Bellie, the stars of the Oscar-winning documentary The Elephant Whisperers, received a heartwarming welcome from the Indigo staff and the passengers on the flight. A video has been doing the rounds on the internet in which the crew is seen congratulating Bomman and Bellie, who hail from a small village in Tamil Nadu.

"Some of you might not know, that award for the best documentary at Oscars was given to a documentary called The Elephant Whisperers and we have the main team of the documentary onboard with us. So give them a round of applause," the flight's pilot said. After the announcement, the passengers applauded and cheered for the couple. This gesture of the flight crew has won many hearts. Reacting to the clip, a netizen commented, "How sweet. They deserve all the happiness." "One of the best videos. All love to Bomman and Bellie," a social media user tweeted. Bomman and Bellie featured in 'The Elephant Whisperers', which recently won the Best Documentary Short winner at the 95th Academy Awards. Helmed by debutant Kartiki Gonsalves, the 41-minute short documentary movie explores the tentative yet precious bond between Raghu, an orphaned baby elephant, and his caretakers - a mahout couple named Bomman and Bellie - who devote their lives to protect him from poachers and raise him. The documentary is backed by Guneet Monga. Speaking to ANI about the historic win, Guneet said, "It was a divine moment when our labour of work was declared winner at the Oscars. It's a big win for all of us. I hope it inspires a lot of people, not only women but also first-time filmmakers...If we can, anybody can. It is truly encouraging to see people showering abundant love on us." One can watch the Oscar-winning film on Netflix.