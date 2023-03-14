2 police officers groove to RRR's Nattu Nattu after Oscar win
CHENNAI: After RRR's Nattu Nattu winning for 'Best Original Song' at the 95th Academy Awards and making India proud, two police officers were seen grooving to the catchy song.
The video was posted on the micro-blogging platform Twitter by Nenavat Jagan, "#California cops are enjoying the the #NaatuNaatu song.🙌🙌🤙🤙 Naatu Naatu is everywhere." (sic)
Check the video here:
The video features two people grooving to the song and then shifting the focus to a bunch of people seen covered in Gulaal and colored powder, it appears that the clip was shot on the day of Holi. The person, who shared the clip mentioned that it was shot in Texas.
Yesterday, the up-beat song 'Naatu Naatu' from the film 'RRR' directed by SS Rajamouli won the Oscar for 'Best Original Song' at the 95th Academy Awards.
This is the third major international award for the popular song written by Chandrabose and composed by MM Keeravaani, following a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award. The song has since gone viral, with videos of people dancing to it being posted all over social media.
The song won the award big with names like Rihanna and Lady Gaga on the list. Composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose accepted the award on behalf of the team. Singers Rahul Sipligunj, and Kaala Bhairava along with director SS Rajamouli and lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan were present at the big event.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android