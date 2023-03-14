2 police officers groove to RRR's Nattu Nattu after Oscar win

Yesterday, the up-beat song 'Naatu Naatu' from the film 'RRR' directed by SS Rajamouli won the Oscar for 'Best Original Song' at the 95th Academy Awards.

This is the third major international award for the popular song written by Chandrabose and composed by MM Keeravaani, following a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award. The song has since gone viral, with videos of people dancing to it being posted all over social media.

The song won the award big with names like Rihanna and Lady Gaga on the list. Composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose accepted the award on behalf of the team. Singers Rahul Sipligunj, and Kaala Bhairava along with director SS Rajamouli and lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan were present at the big event.