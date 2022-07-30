'No poets': Rental ad with odd condition sparks hilarious debate

CHENNAI: A rental ad for an apartment shared by a Twitter user Dori Jean (@ContentAbundant) on Thursday is going viral on social media and has sparked hilarious debate among Twitterati.
As per the photo of the advertisement, the renter has mentioned that the apartment cannot be rented to poets. It read, “Unfurnished Apartments for rent. One bedroom apartment. All utilities included. No poets. No smoking. Available. July 1. 802-747-9094.”
The tweet has gathered over 2,118 likes and 268 retweets since it was posted on Thursday and a few among Twitter also took the opportunity to share hilarious replies to the tweet.
One of the user wrote “What the heck" along with a laughing out loud emoj's. Another user wrote, "I assume it’s supposed to say no pets? But funnier this way. More important than the no smokers, too, evidently,” commented another user.
“Tenants often complain about Beat poets who howl a lot. LOL!” joked a third one. Another one wrote, “They're much verse than other tenants,”
