Shah Rukh, AbRam wave at fans on Eid-ul-Adha, pictures get viral

MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan gave his fans the best ‘Eidi’ on the occasion of Eid al-Adha by greeting them from the balcony of his bungalow, Mannat.

In the recent viral pictures, SRK was seen waving to his fans, who were standing below, cheering at the sight of the superstar. He was also accompanied by his 9-year-old son AbRam, who stood on the balcony waving at the crowd below.