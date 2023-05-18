In pics: Rajini to Alia, celebs spotted at Mumbai Airport

NEW DELHI: Getting papped at airports has become an integral part of celeb life.
Whether stars are going for a family vacation or promotional work, paps already know. New stories are built, fans mob the celebs…Airports remain witnesses to all such affairs.
Like most of the days of the week, stars were spotted at airports on Wednesday as well.
Superstar Rajinikanth was papped at the Mumbai airport. He donned a simple plain white T-shirt paired with black pants.
Actor Akshay Kumar was spotted at a private airport in Mumbai. He was seen in a casual look as he wore a blue T-shirt paired with black pants. He was seen carrying a bag and accessorized his look with black shades and a matching cap.
Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra was snapped at the Airport and was seen flaunting her cute smile. She wore dark grey overalls and a white T-shirt underneath.
Katrina Kaif was clicked at the Airport donning a co-ord set and she completed her look with a blue denim jacket. She was seen wearing big black shades.
Actor Alia Bhatt returned from Seoul after attending the Gucci Cruise 2024 show. She opted for an upper and paired it with black pants. She tied her hair into a tail.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android