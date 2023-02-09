Fashion

Fashion made in India

The exhibiton had over 60 brands showcasing their products.
(L to R) Brindha; Umesh; Nighat
(L to R) Brindha; Umesh; NighatFile
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Sutra Exhibition organised ‘Made in India’, an exhibition featuring some of the best brands in clothing, decor, fashion, lifestyle, bags, accessories, jewellery and lots more, on Tuesday at Hyatt Regency. The exhibiton had over 60 brands showcasing their products.

The event was attended by celebrities, socialites and influencers.

Ranjitha

Nighat

Swaroopa

Shamshad

Umesh

Swetha

Deepa & Kavitha

Brindha

Elakiya

Rasna

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

India
Fashion
Made in India
Hyatt Regency
Sutra Exhibition

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in