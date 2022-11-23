From Ajay Devgn to Kartik Aaryan, Check outfits of B'wood celebs

CHENNAI: The streets of Bombay have always been a hot spot for Bollywood celebrities to interact with paps.
Recently Bollywood celebs like Ajay Devgn, Kartik Aaryan and Gauri Khan among others were spotted in their casual yet stylish outfits. Check out their looks.
Actor Ajay Devgn was spotted outside a cinema hall where he arrived for the teaser launch of his next action film ‘Bholaa’.
The ‘Drishyam 2’ actor donned a black t-shirt paired with blue jeans. He was seen posing with one of his junior fans who was dressed up as a cop.
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan was spotted at a restaurant along with her son Abram.
Gauri slayed the boss look in a black coat and blue jeans and high heels. Whereas Abram donned a red T-shirt and white shorts.
Actor and producer Arbaaz Khan’s girlfriend Giorgia Andriani was snapped outside a restaurant. She greeted the media with an open heart and was seen flaunting her cute smile in front of the paps.
Actor Kartik Aaryan was snapped at Shree Siddhivinayak Temple to seek the blessings of the deity on the occasion of his 32nd birthday.
Actor Varun Dhawan was spotted leaving for the promotions of his upcoming horror comedy film ‘Bhediya’. The ‘October’ actor donned an oversized off-white T-shirt paired with matching cargo pants.
Kriti Sanon donned a beautiful black bodycon dress and was seen flaunting her cute smile in front of the shutterbugs.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android