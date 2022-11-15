Ayushmann attends 'An Action Hero' promotions

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who will next be seen in debutant filmmaker Anirudh Iyer's film 'An Action Hero', recently attended the promotions of the movie at T-series. See Ayushmann’s dashing pics:
For the promotion of 'An Action Hero', Ayushmann donned a dapper red velvety shirt that had cool prints on it.
The actor paired the shirt with a pair of loose dark blue denim jeans. He completed his look with black shades.
Ayushmann and the director of 'An Action Hero' Anirudh Iyer posed for some clicks by the paparazzi.
He even interacted with the papps and expressed gratitude to them for attending the film promotion.
Ayushmann happily obliged for some selfies with his fans who were there.
Produced by T-series and Anand L Rai, 'An Action Hero' marks Ayushmann's first action-packed role of his career. The film also stars actor Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead role and is slated to hit the theatres on December 2, 2022.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android