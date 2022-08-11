Ananya opts crop top for coffee date with Vijay Deverakonda

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Ananya Panday along with south actor Vijay Deverakonda are currently busy promoting their upcoming sports action film 'Liger' which is all set to hit the theatres on August 25, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

After multiple delays due to Covid-19, the makers are currently promoting the film in full swing. Dharma Productions recently unveiled the trailer and three songs from the film, 'Akdi Pakdi,' 'Waat Laga Denge,' and 'Aafat,' which gathered positive feedback from the audience. The film marks Vijay's debut in Hindi cinema and Ananya's first multi-lingual film. Both the actors were spotted at a coffee shop to promote their upcoming flick 'Liger', check pictures.

The 'Student Of The Year 2' actor opted for white ripped jeans and a crop top for her coffee date with Vijay Deverakonda. She looked comfortable and chic at the same time.