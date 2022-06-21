Fashion

Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor & Agastya return from Ooty: Check outfits

After wrapping up the Ooty schedule for their upcoming film ‘The Archies’, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda returned to Mumbai. All three upcoming stars were snapped at the airport, looking their casual best!
Khushi Kapoor was greeted by her furry companion who landed up at the airport to welcome her

Khushi was seen in a basic white hoodie which she paired with casual pants and sneakers.

Suhana Khan was seen in an all-black ensemble. She kept it simple in the casual T-shirt, pants and white sneakers.

Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda who was part of those who landed in Mumbai was greeted by sister Navya Naveli Nanda.

Agastya also opted for an all-black outfit with white sneakers. He was also seen carrying a jacket and a backpack.

