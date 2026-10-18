Tamil Nadu political leaders condole music composer Deva’s demise

Former Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin said, “Deva was a pure hearted person who knew nothing of jealousy, deceit or scheming. Earning a distinct identity for himself, so much so that Gaana became synonymous with Deva.”

Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin said, “Deva excelled in several fields, not just as a music composer but also as a singer and lyricist. Deva, will forever be remembered in people’s hearts for his melodious music.”