Tamil Nadu political leaders condole music composer Deva’s demise

CHENNAI: Political leaders from DMK, AIADMK, Congress and various other parties expressed condolences following the demise of renowned music composer and singer Deva, who passed away on Saturday. He was 75. They conveyed their condolences to Deva’s family members and admirers.
Former Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin said, “Deva was a pure hearted person who knew nothing of jealousy, deceit or scheming. Earning a distinct identity for himself, so much so that Gaana became synonymous with Deva.”
Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin said, “Deva excelled in several fields, not just as a music composer but also as a singer and lyricist. Deva, will forever be remembered in people’s hearts for his melodious music.”
AIADMK general secretary and former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami said, “Coming from a humble background, Deva reflected the lives and experiences of ordinary people through his music. He left his distinctive mark across genres, from mass numbers and melodies to devotional songs.”
TNCC president Manickam Tagore said, “A legendary music composer who captivated the 1990s generation with his energetic Gaana numbers and heart touching melodies, Deva had a unique gift for transforming the emotions and experiences of ordinary people into film music.”
CPM and CPI state secretaries P Shanmugam and M Veerapandian also condoled the demise of Deva.
VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan said Deva had carved a unique niche for himself in Tamil cinema and taken Gaana music to the international stage.
PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss said, “Deva composed music for many iconic songs celebrated by the fans of Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Ajith and Chief Minister Vijay, among other leading actors. He was also instrumental in introducing Gaana music, a genre rooted in the lives of ordinary people, to Tamil cinema.”
Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman noted that Deva’s distinctive “Gaana songs are celebrated as ‘Deva Gaanam’, along with his energetic rhythms, melodious tunes and songs deeply rooted in the cultural ethos of the soil”.