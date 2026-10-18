Deva: A late bloomer who owned the streets

In Annamalai, Deva hit all the right notes, but it was the ‘Super Star’ title card that has remained the constant in all of Rajini’s films for over 30 years, even until his latest, Jailer-2. In the same year (1992), Deva scored for Sarathkumar’s Sooryan. The background score for comedian, Goundamani, went on to become a cult classic.

He scored for two more films for Rajinikanth – the cult-classic, Baasha (1995) and Arunachalam (1997). In his condolence message on Saturday, Superstar Rajinikanth recalled how he was put in a tight spot, when he had to choose AR Rahman to compose for Padayappa (1999), and how gracefully Deva handled the situation. “Deva did Annamalai, Baasha, and Arunachalam with me, and all three were huge hits. However, my friends compelled me to work with ARR for Padayappa. So I went to Deva with a heavy heart and informed him. He stood up, held my hands, and said, ‘Please go ahead. He is a talented boy and he is upcoming. I wish you all the best.”