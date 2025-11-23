Ryan Reynolds reveals career advice from filmmaker Richard Curtis

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has shared a valuable lesson which filmmaker Richard Curtis gave him.

Richard is known for romantic comedy classics like ‘Bridget Jones's Diary’ and ‘Love Actually’, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Speaking at The Wall Street Journal’s CMO Summit in New York City, the ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ said, “I remember he once said to me when I was very young, I was like 40. He said every character has to have a beginning, a middle and an end. [The advice] really kind of stuck with me”.

He explained how he has applied the words of wisdom in the advertising space to previously promote brands. The actor shared, “I sort of brought that even into that space with, ‘How do you do that in 30 seconds or 15 seconds as well?’. I really do believe that too much time and too much money will murder creativity, it will just kill it”.

As per ‘People’, before and after mentioning the ‘Notting Hill’ screenwriter, Reynolds discussed how he uses humor strategically in the ad space.

“Well, humor and emotion are the two feelings that I think travel the most”, The Proposal actor said, adding, “Humor works so well, so does emotion. But if you get them together, it really, really just creates togetherness. It creates that feeling that we’re all right now, we’re not divided”.

The actor also opened up about "soft parenting" his four kids with his wife Blake Lively. “Soft parenting is new, right? I didn't have that”, he said. “If you’re just in a place of safety, you make great decisions. You really kind of work from a place that isn’t fight or flight. You actually get to be thoughtful, and you get to think about everybody in the room”.

Reynolds and Lively, 38, are parents to James, Inez, Betty, and Olin.