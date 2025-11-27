Rukmini Vasanth reveals her comfort film which stars SRK in the lead

MUMBAI: Actress Rukmini Vasanth, who received a lot of positive response to her work in the recently released film ‘Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1’, has shared her favourite titles across the genre. Among these is the Farah Khan classic ‘Om Shanti Om’.

Long shoot days, costume changes, and scripts that need her full attention, that’s the everyday life of Rukmini Vasanth. But even on the busiest sets, she always finds moments for the little joys that keep her grounded. Sketching between shots. Re-reading old comics she’s loved since childhood, rewatching movies she knows line by line, and playing songs on loop that match her mood, the actress has plenty of tricks to keep her mind fresh.

Talking about the same, she said in a statement, “One habit I’ve fostered is keeping my attention focused on one thing on set,” she says. “Phones scatter focus. So I journal sometimes, or sketch. Sketching helps because for those minutes you are deeply focused on one object, without emotionally drifting away from the character”.

When asked about her childhood, she recollected the days of Amar Chitra Katha and Tinkle comics. She said, “I used to enact Supandi for people, poor people probably humored a five-year-old going ‘Supandi walks here, Supandi looks there’”.

Her comfort watches reveal just as much about her. She proudly calls herself a “big re-watcher”. When she wants intensity, it’s Dark. For pure humour, Derry Girls always. And for warmth and nostalgia, Om Shanti Om.

“It pokes fun at the industry with affection, never cynicism. I find something new every time”, she added.

As she gets ready for ‘Toxic: A Fairytale for Grownups’ with Yash and the highly anticipated film with Jr NTR, her career is entering a thrilling new phase. But even among scale, spectacle, and back-to-back sets, Rukmini continues to hold onto her favourite things.