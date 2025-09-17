Kanna Ravi's Veduvan series to premiere on Oct 10

CHENNAI: Kanna Ravi, who is known for his performances in Mandela, Lover and Coolie, is all set to lead a Tamil series, titled Veduvan. The series is all set to stream on Zee5 from October 10.

The star cast for this emotional drama includes, Sanjeev Venkat, Sravnitha Srikanth, Ramya Ramakrishna, and Rekha Nair. Sharing his excitement about headlining Veduvan, Kanna Ravi said, “It is a project that spoke to me the moment I heard the narration. It’s not just a story about one man’s journey but an exploration of choices, consequences, and the fine line between right and wrong. As an actor, this role pushed me to step outside my comfort zone and truly live in the shoes of the character. This is an experience that will stay with you long after you finish watching.”

The story follows Sooraj (Kanna Ravi), a struggling actor who lands the role of Arun, an encounter specialist. As he immerses himself in the character, he discovers layers of mystery, hidden truths, and moral dilemmas that blur the lines between reel and real.

Directed by Pavan, Rise East Entertainment is backing the series.