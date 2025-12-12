MS Bhaskar’s Grandfather completes filming

The makers of Grandfather have announced that the film has completed its shoot. The film marks the directorial debut of popular YouTuber Prankster Rahul and features MS Bhaskar in the lead role.



Grandfather is described as a horror comedy with touches of fantasy.



Plot details are still under wraps, but the cast includes Rahul himself, Smeha, Aruldoss, Munishkanth, Srinath, Shiva Aravind, Priyadarshini, Anjali Rao, Mime Gopi, and Abhinaya.



The film’s music is composed by Ranjin Raj. The technical crew includes Sridhar as cinematographer, Dhivakar as editor, Prem as art director, and Phoenix Prabhu as stunt choreographer.



Buvanesh Chinnaswamy produces the film under Kutti Stories Pictures, with Metro Murali and Metro Giri as co-producers and Shiju Alex serving as executive producer.