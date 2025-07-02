I try to play characters with agency: 'Heads of State' star Priyanka Chopra Jonas

LONDON: Globally popular actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she wants to be proud of the work she does, and that's why her constant effort is to take on roles of substance.

Priyanka has been making waves in Hollywood with her performances in shows such as "Citadel" as well as movies such as "Baywatch", "A Kid Like Jake", "The Matrix Resurrections" and "Love Again".

Her latest film is "Heads of State", a globetrotting action comedy from streaming service Prime Video in which she features alongside Hollywood stars Idris Elba and John Cena.

At the film's London premiere on Tuesday evening, Priyanka said she always goes for characters that are not "ornamental".

"I want to be proud of the work that I take on. So I try to take on characters that have agency and are strong and have something to do in the movies, versus being ornamental.

"I was proud of doing this movie because it's fun... the world's in a tough place and we need something to make us laugh," the actor told PTI at the red carpet.

The premiere event was also attended by Priyanka's husband, musician Nick Jonas, and her actor-cousin Parineeti Chopra, as well as Cena.

"Heads of State", directed by Ilya Naishuller of "Nobody" fame, features Elba as the UK Prime Minister Sam Clarke and Cena as US President Will Derringer, who become the targets of a powerful and ruthless foreign adversary.

Priyanka, 42, essays the role of the brilliant MI6 agent Noel Bisset, who comes to their aid and together, the trio finds a way to thwart a global conspiracy that threatens the world.

According to the actor, the sharpest weapon that her character has is her mind.

"She's 10 steps ahead, she's always thinking ahead, she knows where she wants to go and is kind of fearless about it and makes a plan. She's not spontaneous and impulsive; she likes to plan, which I love about her," she added.

As an artist, Priyanka believes that it is important to focus on the end result, even if it means doing the task again and again.

"It's really important to focus on what you want to get out of a certain situation, and you could fail multiple times trying to get there, but it doesn't mean you necessarily give up. Practice makes perfect.

"If you ever want to get somewhere, find different ways to get there. People don't matter; they're not putting food on your plate. Focus on the people who love you and care about you," she said.

"Heads of State", which was released on Prime Video on Wednesday, also stars Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid and Sarah Niles.

The movie is produced by Peter Safran and John Rickard.