Actor Ajith Kumar steps back from driving for his team in Dubai 24H series

CHENNAI: Actor Ajith Kumar has officially announced his decision to step back from driving in the upcoming Dubai 24-hour endurance racing series.

Ajith, who has been actively involved in motorsport and undergoing rigorous training for the race, recently faced a setback during a practice session.

A video of him discussing racing and another clip of his practice session went viral online, garnering praise from fans. However, the footage of his crash during the training sparked concern among the public.

The announcement was made through an official statement from Ajith Kumar Racing, which reads, "In the last couple of days, the core committee of Ajith Kumar Racing has thoroughly assessed the impact of the recent crash involving Mr. Ajith Kumar during preparations for the Dubai 24H Series. The 24-hour endurance racing format is immensely demanding, and the team has kept in consideration the challenges that lie ahead of the long season. As the team owner and an integral part of the team, Mr. Ajith Kumar’s well-being and the overall success of the team remain the top priorities. Following extensive deliberation, the committee revisited their strategy and made necessary adjustments to the team plan in light of the incident."

Further it stated that, "After careful reflection, Mr. Ajith Kumar has made the difficult but selfless decision to step back from driving for Ajith Kumar Racing in the upcoming Dubai 24H Series. This decision underscores his professionalism and his unwavering commitment to prioritising the team’s interests over personal ambitions. Such actions, which exemplify true sportsmanship, will remain a lasting inspiration for his teams and fans alike."

"Recognising Mr. Ajith Kumar’s immense popularity and the extraordinary fan base he commands, the announcement doesn’t end here. True to his relentless passion for motorsport, Mr. Ajith Kumar will continue to be an active participant in the Dubai 24H Series. In a unique and bold move, he will take on a dual role—serving as the owner of Ajith Kumar Racing by Bas Koeten in the Porsche 992 Cup Car (Number 901), while competing as a driver for Ajith Kumar Racing by Razoon in the Porsche Cayman GT4 (Number 414) in the event," it added.

The statement concluded on an optimistic note; "This decision, supported and appreciated by the Dubai 24H Series organisers, not only ensures his presence in the circuit but also brings added excitement to the competition. Fans will have the rare privilege of cheering for both his teams and for Mr. Ajith Kumar himself, as he takes to the track in this dual capacity."

"As motorsport continues to grow in popularity, Ajith Kumar’s dedication and adaptability serve as a beacon of inspiration. His decision to balance these roles is sure to bring joy to fans and further elevate the sport’s profile," stated the notice from Ajith Kumar Racing.

Ajith, the owner of the team Ajith Kumar Racing, recently made his return to the racing track after 13 long years.

His team will be participating in the intensely contested Porsche 992 class.

On January 7, the superstar hit the headlines after a video of a racing accident involving him went viral.

The clip shows a speeding car hitting the track’s safety barrier and spinning before stopping.