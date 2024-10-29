WATCH: Actor Ajith tests Porsche GT3 Cup car at Dubai Autodrome

CHENNAI: Ahead of his much-awaited comeback to motor racing, actor and motorhead Ajith Kumar recently tested out his Porsche GT3 Cup car at the Dubai Autodrome circuit.

The actor's publicist, Suresh Chandra, shared stills and videos from the training session and wrote, "Thrilled to be testing the Porsche GT3 Cup car at the Dubai Autodrome Circuit (sic)."

Ajith is set to make his debut in the Michelin 24H Series at the 20th edition of the Michelin 24H Dubai, competing in the Porsche 992 GT3 Cup category.

He has also started his own team, Ajith Kumar Racing, which will be led by the actor himself. The team has enlisted GT4 2024 champion Fabian Duffieux and GT3 champion Mathieu Detry. F4 British Champion Cam McLeod will also be part of the team.

The Michelin Dubai will be held at Dubai Autodrome from January 10 onwards.