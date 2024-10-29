DT Exclusive: Teaser of Ajith's VidaaMuyarchi may be released on Nov 10

CHENNAI: There have been several reports and speculation about the teaser release of Ajith-starrer VidaaMuyarchi. Produced by Lyca and directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the film entered post-production earlier this week.

While it has been widely speculated that the film's teaser will release on Deepavali, the latest and exclusive update is that the number 1 sentiment will continue as the VidaaMuyarchi team is planning to release the film's teaser on November 10.

Recently, actor Arav who plays a crucial role in the film began dubbing for his role. Other actors are expected to follow suit in the coming days.

VidaaMuyarchi's star cast includes Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra, and Nikhil Nair.

Produced by Lyca Productions, the film has Anirudh Ravichander composing the music and Om Prakash operating the camera, with NB Srikanth handling the edits.