It's official: Ajith to make motor racing comeback as driver-owner of new team in Michelin 24H Dubai

CHENNAI: 'Thala' Ajith Kumar is all set to make a fairytale comeback to his long-time passion, motorsports — this time, in a new role as the team owner and principal driver of a brand-new team: Ajith Kumar Racing.

The popular actor is preparing to make his return to motor racing and his debut in the Michelin 24H Series at the 20th edition of the Michelin 24H Dubai, competing in the Porsche 992 GT3 Cup category.

Ajith began his motorsports journey at the age of 18, competing in the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship in the 110cc class during the early 1990s. He later participated in open-wheel racing events, including the National Formula India Single Seater Championship in 2002 and the Formula BMW Asia Championship in 2003.

"Racing is the only time I feel whole," Ajith said recently on his return to the motorsports arena.

Ajith Kumar Racing has enlisted GT4 2024 champion Fabian Duffieux and GT3 champion Mathieu Detry. F4 British Champion Cam McLeod will also be part of the team, which will be led by Ajith himself.

The team will be supported by Bas Koeten Racing, one of Europe’s top endurance racing outfits. It will manage logistics, car maintenance, and race strategy, and also training, pit-stop practice, and vehicle maintenance.

The Michelin Dubai will be held at Dubai Autodrome from January 10 onwards.