Vishal to make directorial debut with Magudam

CHENNAI: Billed to be a period drama, Magudam is headlined by Vishal and Ravi Arasu was roped in to direct the film. However, on Monday, Vishal announced that he will be taking charge as the director of the film due to creative differences.

Sharing the second look of the film, he wrote, "I wish to reveal a long-pending stand that I had taken at the beginning stages of the shoot, and now it’s time to officially announce that this film is going to be my directorial debut. Never expected this scenario, but circumstances had led me to take a crucial decision to rework the creative process and direct this film, a decision made not out of compulsion, but out of responsibility."

Magudam was launched in the mid of July and went on the floors in Chennai in the first week of August. Moreover, the film entered the third schedule in Ooty in September, and Ravi Arasu shared a picture with Vishal from the sets.

Elucidating about his decision to don the director's hat, Vishal added, "As an actor, I’ve always believed that cinema is a commitment to the audience who trusts us and to the producers who invest their faith and hard-earned money in every project. And now taking the director’s seat for Magudam/Makutam is the only way of ensuring that this film stands tall, that the producer’s efforts are safeguarded, and that the audience receives the best experience they truly deserve in the world of commercial cinema. Sometimes, taking the right decision means taking charge, mending things to see the larger picture ahead in the most progressive and successful way."

Produced by RB Choudary, under the banner Super Good Films, Dushara Vijayan is playing the female lead. The star cast includes Anjali and Yogi Babu. Magudam will feature music by GV Prakash Kumar. Richard M Nathan is handling the camera, while NB Srikanth is taking care of the cuts.