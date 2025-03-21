Vijay's Sachein to re-release on April 18

CHENNAI: The much-awaited re-release announcement of Vijay's super-hit film, Sachein, was revealed by the makers on Friday. Featuring Vijay and Genelia in the lead roles, the romantic-comedy will hit the screens on April 18. This year marks two decades since the release of the film, which was released on April 14, 2005.

John Mahendran directed the film, which also stars Vadivelu, Santhanam, Bipasha Basu and late actor Raghuvaran in key roles. Devi Sri Prasad composed the music and the songs from Sachein still remains ever-green and fresh among the audience. Jeeva handled the camera and Kalaipuli S Dhanu backed the film. VT Vijayan took care of the cuts for Sachein.

Previously, Vijay's blockbusters Ghilli, Pokkiri and Azhagiya Tamizh Magan, among others.