Don’t blindly follow celebrities, avoid risky behaviour: Rajinikanth

Speaking to reporters at the Chennai airport after returning from Hyderabad, where he was shooting for Jailer 2, the actor cautioned youth against blindly following celebrities and engaging in risky behaviour. “If you get hurt, it is you who will suffer,” he said, stressing that students must prioritise studies during their formative years.

He also advised youngsters to stay away from alcohol, drugs and bad company, noting that such habits could ruin not just their lives but also affect their families. “Take care of your health and don’t even associate with friends who indulge in such practices,” he added.