Don’t blindly follow celebrities, avoid risky behaviour: Rajinikanth

CHENNAI: Rajinikanth on Wednesday urged youngsters to stay focused on education and avoid harmful habits, warning that distractions at a young age could impact their future.
Speaking to reporters at the Chennai airport after returning from Hyderabad, where he was shooting for Jailer 2, the actor cautioned youth against blindly following celebrities and engaging in risky behaviour. “If you get hurt, it is you who will suffer,” he said, stressing that students must prioritise studies during their formative years.
He also advised youngsters to stay away from alcohol, drugs and bad company, noting that such habits could ruin not just their lives but also affect their families. “Take care of your health and don’t even associate with friends who indulge in such practices,” he added.
On the film front, Rajinikanth said his project with Kamal Haasan is likely to begin shooting in August.
He added that only a couple of days of shooting remain for Jailer 2, and the release date will be decided by the production house.
He declined to comment on Vijay's Jana Nayagan.