Vijay Sethupathi on board STR's Arasan

CHENNAI: As Silambarasan TR-Vetrimaaran's Arasan is gearing up for shooting in a few days, producer of the film Kalaippuli S Thaanu on Tuesday announced that Vijay Sethupathi is a part of the film and welcomed him with a poster.

This will be Vijay Sethupathi's second on screen collaboration with STR after Mani Ratnam's Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. For the unversed, Vijay Sethupathi was earlier a part of Dhanush's Vada Chennai when it was planned by Vetrimaaran in initial stages along with Dhanush and Jiiva in the last decade. Now, this announcement as delighted the fans.

Last week, Andrea Jeremiah too confirmed her participation in the movie. Belonging to the world of Vada Chennai, Arasan will have music by Anirudh Ravichander.